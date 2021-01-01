Created to enhance the functionality and style in your home, this sharp Contemporary Champagne Full Length Mirror is an impressive accessory to hang or lean in your bedroom, bathroom or living space. This three inch frame features a champagne metal like finish which complements modern, industrial and contemporary styles. Four hooks are preinstalled allowing for vertical or horizontal hanging. No assembly is necessary, this mirror is ready to hang or lean when it arrives. BrandtWorks 65.5-in L x 32-in W Gold Framed Wall Mirror | AV62TALL