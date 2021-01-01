American value mirrors are built well, and built to last. The finest materials and lasting design shape this urban rustic slim cut style wood wall or vanity mirror. The versatile 2 inch ash gray rustic frame has added distressed texture expressing a fresh modern rustic style complimenting many furniture pieces and bathroom fixtures. With multiple size options available to choose from each frame is hand crafted to exhibit a consistent and impressive level of quality in fit, size, durability and design. Mirror will arrive with four pre-installed hooks for easy vertical or horizontal wall mounting. BrandtWorks 29.5-in L x 19-in W Ash Gray Framed Wall Mirror | AV75SMALL