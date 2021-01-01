How do you like your eggs? This baby Raptor dinosaur likes his over hard! Our sizable reptile lives to scramble things up and make a mess of the nest while he muscles his monstrous mouth and carnivorous claws around your home or garden. Sculpted with detail from his sharp teeth to predator paws, this distinctive Dino is cast in quality designer resin and hand painted exclusively for Design Toscano. A great gift for dinosaur lovers or anyone who prides themselves on a unique garden! Design Toscano 14.5-in H x 13.5-in W Dinosaur Garden Statue | JQ6619