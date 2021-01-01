From design toscano
Design Toscano 18.5-in H x 50.5-in W Animal Garden Statue | NE140067
Advertisement
He may move at a snail's pace, but he charms immediately! Our giant snail statue is sculpted in endearing detail from whimsical eye spots to mollusk foot, then cast in quality designer resin and hand-painted in semi realistic, gastropod colors. Able to transform a garden, deck, patio or retail display into an instant focal point, this slug is a Design Toscano exclusive! 50 and 1/2W18\"D18 and 1/2;\"H. 21 lbs. Design Toscano 18.5-in H x 50.5-in W Animal Garden Statue | NE140067