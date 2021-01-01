From design toscano
Design Toscano 4.5-in H x 37-in W Animal Garden Statue | JE111535
Imagine the look of surprise when neighbors see this more than yard-long croc peeking from your flowerbed, pond or pool! Amazingly sculpted, from webbed feet to scaly tail, this Toscano exclusive features natural coloring and texture so real that he'll have even you doing a double-take! Cast in quality designer resin, our sharp-toothed reptile is hand-painted for true authenticity. 37\"W13frac12;\"D4frac12;\"H. 10 lbs. Design Toscano 4.5-in H x 37-in W Animal Garden Statue | JE111535