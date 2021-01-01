One Of The New 7 Wonders Of The World, This Cultural Icon Replicates The Famous Sculpture Of Christ Dedicated On October 12, 1931 That Overlooks The City Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil From High Atop Corcovado Mountain. Devoted Followers Of Jesus Will Recognize The Symbolic Sacred Heart And The Outstretched Arms Of Christ. Sculpted With Devotional Detail, This Spiritual Sculpture Is Cast In Quality Designer Resin With An Antique Stone Finish. Whether In Home Or Garden, This Scaled Replica Will Reflect Both Its History And Your Devotion. 20\"W x 4 and 1/2;\"D x 24 and 1/2;\"H. 7 Lbs. Design Toscano 24.5-in H x 20-in W Off-White Religion Garden Statue | JQ7693