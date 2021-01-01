From design toscano
Design Toscano 14.5-in H Resin Rock Fountain Outdoor Fountain | QN154061
Tranquil streams of water flow down three tiers of gnarled tree trunk into illuminated LED pools to be admired day or night. This tabletop waterfall fountain can be placed inside or on an outdoor patio. Cast in quality designer resin with a faux wood finish, it includes a UL-listed recirculating indoor/outdoor pump. 9\"W7.5\"DD4.5\"H. 8 lbs. Design Toscano 14.5-in H Resin Rock Fountain Outdoor Fountain | QN154061