From design toscano
Design Toscano 11.5 in. H Hopper the Bunny Standing Garden Rabbit Statue
Advertisement
Our cute garden bunny statue will steal your heart he's so adorable you'll want to give him a hug. This Design Toscano-exclusive rabbit sculpture hops to it in quality designer resin, fully hand-painted with superior detail from adorable bunny eyes to furry tail. Add a whole den for extra impact. Another quality garden animal statue from Design Toscano. 6 in. W x 6 .50 in. D x 11 .50 in. H, 2 lbs.