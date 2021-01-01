From dreambaby
Dreambaby 3.5 in. Gate Extension for White Chelsea Extra Tall Child Safety Gate
The Dreambaby 3.5 in. Extra Tall Extension makes it easy to extend the width of your child safety gate to accommodate wider openings (gate not included). The extension is made of steel for durability. With a quick and easy tool-free installation, your extension will be installed on your gate in minutes. The extension fits Dreambaby Chelsea Series, Extra Tall (39.4 in. H) Child Safety Gates.