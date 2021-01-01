This frameless oval wall mirror is a classic, highly versatile design that shines in both traditional and modern interiors. It’s ideal over a single or double bathroom vanity, but can also serve as a high-quality accent piece in an entryway, bedroom, living room, or dining room. Constructed of premium-quality 1/4-inch glass, the mirror’s reflection is crisp and distortion-free. The wide, 1-inch bevel and high-polished edges give the mirror its refined appearance. Its ultra-flush mounting system allows for quick and secure installation in both vertical and horizontal orientations. Installation guide, drywall anchors, and screws are all included with purchase. Thoughtfully designed packaging ensures safe delivery from our Michigan workshop to your home. This USA-designed and -assembled mirror is currently offered in five sizes: 20x27, 22x28, 23.5x33, 24x36, and 28x40. Better Bevel 23.5-in W x 33-in H Clear Oval Frameless Bathroom Mirror | 17102