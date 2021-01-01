From gliderite

GlideRite 5 in. Center-to-Center Oil Rubbed Bronze Craftsman Collection Cabinet Pulls (10-Pack)

$41.61
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Update your kitchen drawers or bedroom dressers with these beautiful Craftsman collection cabinet pulls that will brighten up your outdated furniture, bringing a personal touch to your home. These cabinet pulls add a modern look to your cabinets while providing a high quality product. Each pull is individually bagged to prevent damage to the finish and include standard #8-32 x 1 in. installation screws.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com