Fangio Lighting 61.5 in. Brushed Steel and Swirled Mercury Glass Font Floor Lamp

Fangio Lighting's 1595 61.5 in. Brushed Steel and Swirled Mercury Glass Font Floor Lamp is sure to instantly charm. Attention to detail can be found in the striking look and stunning design that will add a subtle Modern flare to your favorite space. The Brushed Steel finish is among the most desired in homes today. Lamp includes a designer shade made in a decor friendly hue of Grey. Light comes complete with an easy to use 3-Way switch. This item takes 1 bulb with a maximum wattage of 150 (Not Included). Lamp is UL and CSA Listed. Showcase your discerning tastes brilliantly with this item. The stylized, Swirled Glass Font look possesses its own presence while illuminating your exquisite decorating tastes. If you enjoy the graceful lines of Modern designs, this is the lamp for you. Bring this item home. You will be glad you did.