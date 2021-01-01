From california umbrella
California Umbrella 7.5 in. Bronze Aluminum Pole Market Fiberglass Ribs Collar Tilt Crank Lift Outdoor Patio Umbrella in Sunflower Yellow
The industry standard has been raised by this 7.5 ft. California Market Umbrella. This umbrella offers all the features a residential owner demands, along with advances in design often reserved for commercial use. The tough aluminum pole is matched by the innovative use of a 1/2 in. Dia premium fiberglass rib system which adds flexibility and longevity under light windy conditions, by the extra-large canopy using thicker and more resilient fiberglass. The advanced collar tilt design separates tilt position control, from the user-friendly, crank-to-open feature. Owners have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips and a resilient, easy to use umbrella frame that will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.