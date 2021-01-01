Dale Tiffany 14.5 in. Alabama Hand Blown Art Glass Vase, Multi-Colored

Our Alabama Vase features vintage styling that will easily accentuate any decor in your home. Standing well over a foot in height, this flared cylinder vase features a base of clear glass with vertical striping of light green and white, which is reminiscent of retro carnival glass. A lovely band of Acanthus leaves in crimson red runs around the flared middle. The ruffled mouth is sized to allow you to display a large bouquet of your favorite flowers. The vase is hand blown using Favrile art glass. The Favrile process embeds the color within the glass, which allows for subtle variations of color and texture. This process ensures no 2 are exactly alike. A wonderful centerpiece on any table, our Alabama Vase also makes an ideal gift for just about any occasion. Color: Multi-Colored.