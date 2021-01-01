Advertisement
The Lasko 1885 18-inch Adjustable Cyclone Pedestal Fan, in white, will cool off large rooms and spaces quickly with its swirling cyclone grill! Plus, it features a multi-function remote control and a programmable timer for 1, 2 or 4 hours of air circulation. It also has 3 quite speeds, wide area oscillation, a tilt-back feature and is fully adjustable up to 53.5 inches. Assembly is simple with no tools needed. This powerful fan includes a patented fused safety plug and is ETL listed. Lasko 53.5-in 3-Speed Indoor White Stand Fan | 1885