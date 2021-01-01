5 In 1 Portable CO2 Detector Air Quality Detector Intelligent Air Detector Temperature and Humidity Sensor Tester Carbon Dioxide Monitor TVOC.

Description: This carbon dioxide detector is small and portable, can clearly display the temperature and humidity of the environment, suitable for offices, homes, gymnasiums and other usage scenarios. Features: Real-time monitoring and real-time display of carbon dioxide concentration per cubic meter. It can detect and display the temperature and humidity of the environment to help users understand the environment. It is suitable for offices, homes, gymnasiums and other occasions and has a wide range of applications. Intelligent color screen display, clear numbers, easy to identify and read. In the alarm mode, the user is prompted to pay attention to the environment by changing the color. It has a long service life and can be charged with a USB cable. It is small and portable, easy to carry, does not take up too much space, and can be installed at home. Specification: Material: ABSColor: Black, white (optional)Display method: 2.