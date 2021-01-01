The Genie Chain Drive 500 garage door opener offers the best in traditional chain drive garage door operation. Dependable, reliable, and durable; chain drive 500 is an affordable option with superior design and performance. You can count on many years of worry-free service with almost no maintenance needed. The strong Genie DC motor is suitable for residential sectional garage doors up to 7 Ft. high and 350 lbs. in weight. You can expect smoother door travel and easier installation than most garage door openers at this price. Safety features include the safe-t-beam garage door safety sensors and GenieSense diagnostic technology. The Safe-T-Beam system helps prevent accidents with an infrared beam of light across the door opening. The chain drive garage door opener is also equipped with Intellicode rolling code technology that prevents unauthorized persons from opening your garage door by automatically changing the access code every time you use it. The lighting system on the garage door opener is made for a super bright Genie LED light bulb. The shape of the garage door opener has an innovative design that directs light toward the rear of your garage, where you need it most! This garage door opener also includes multiple accessories and has the optional upgrade to the Aladdin Connect Wi-Fi enabled smart phone garage door controller (sold separately). The Genie Chain Drive 500 is the perfect way to get peace of mind and convenience in a garage door opener at a surprisingly low price. Genie 0.5-HP Chain Drive Garage Door Opener in Black | 1035-VE