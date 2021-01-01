Petunias are popular flowering annuals that are available in many colors, sizes and growth habits. Their flowers and fragrant scent make them a favorite choice. These beautiful, bold blooms in a hanging basket provide instant color and life to your outdoor porches, patios or decks. Use anywhere for a pop of color. Petunias are low maintenance, and most new varieties don't require deadheading; if they get leggy in mid-summer, cut them by one third and they'll perform beautifully well into fall. Lowe's 1.5-Gallon Wave Petunia in Planter (L17355) | NURSERY