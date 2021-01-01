From glidden premium

Glidden Premium 5-gal. #HDGB62U Antique Silver Satin Latex Exterior Paint

$130.00
In stock
Description

The Glidden Premium 5-gal. Satin Latex Exterior Paint is ideal for application on all siding, eaves and downspouts. The 100% acrylic latex formula resists fading and other damage caused by UV rays and severe weather conditions. It can be applied in temperatures as low as 35° F, allowing you an extended painting season. The paint resists mildew growth to maintain a pristine appearance. Color: Antique Silver.

