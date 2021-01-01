From glidden premium
Glidden Premium 5-gal. #HDGB09D Neo-Mediterranean Mist Semi-Gloss Latex Exterior Paint
The Glidden 5-gal. Semi-Gloss Latex Exterior Paint is ideal for application on all exterior siding, trim, doors, shutters and fences. The 100% acrylic latex base resists color fading and other damage caused by UV rays and severe weather conditions. The mildew-resistant coating can be applied in temperatures as low as 35° F, allowing you an extended painting season. Color: Neo-Mediterranean Mist.