5 Function Chrome Plated Steel Fixed Shower Head

ECO-FRIENDLY AND CONSISTENT SPRAY SHOWER HEAD: Multi-function shower head releases a steady stream of water at an average 2.4 GPM less than the standard 2.5 GPM rate without sacrificing performance for the ultimate fixed, water-efficient shower massagerCUSTOM SHOWER EXPERIENCE RIGHT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: 5 Shower Spray Settings include: Shower, Shower + Spray, Shower + Pulse, Pulse,HIGH PERFORMANCE NOZZLES: The high quality silicone rubber jet nozzles that prevent mineral deposits from building upTHOUGHTFUL CRAFTSMANSHIP: Made of a corrosion-resistant steel housing with a high quality ABS plastic interior, the shower head s geared to withstand years of use.Measures 8 in. x 8 in.EASY TO SET UP- Easy to install, with no tools required to assemble. The Package has step-by-step instructions to make set-up hassle-free.COMPLETE THE LOOK: From modern to traditional, the shower head features a beautiful polish chrome that coordinate effortlessly with a variety of decors and fixtures. Pair this piece with our line of shower caddies and bath and shower in similar finishes for a refined and balance look or mix it up for the ultimate bathroom refresh.