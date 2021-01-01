7.5 ft x 8 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed

'Urban Gardening' and 'More'......All you can do with Outdoor Living Today's 8 ft X 8 ft Raised Garden Bed with Deer Fence Kit but with a twist! Big in size and easy to access, the added 'Deer Fence' deter the bigger pesky critters or just to grow your plants and crops bigger and taller. At 67 inches in total height, the mesh fencing will help your plants grow stronger and taller....easy to assemble, available all in one, the 8 ft X 8 ft Raised Cedar Garden Bed with Deer Fence Kit.