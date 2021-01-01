From wilsonart
Wilsonart 5 ft. x 8 ft. Laminate Sheet in Kensington Maple with Matte Finish, Kensignton Maple
Wilsonart offers a flattering collection of decors with performance standards matched to our commercial line designed to suit any homeowner's style. Wilsonart's Kensington Maple Laminate Sheets provide enduring beauty like no other surfacing product. And, whatever pattern and color you choose for your kitchen countertop, bathroom vanity, laundry room or garage worktop, the beauty and easy maintenance will be yours at a price you can celebrate. Color: Kensignton Maple.