From island umbrella
Island Umbrella 16.5 ft. x 16.5 ft. Terra Cotta Triangular Shade Sail, Red
Instantly transform your outdoor gathering space into a relaxing oasis with the Island Umbrella Shade Sail. Simply mount the shade sail canopy to nearby trees, walls or posts to create a stylish barrier from bright sunlight and harmful UV rays. The High-Density Polyethylene material allows rain to pass through without creating a pool and the reinforced corner stitching holds strong against wind and water weight. This beautiful shade sail is perfect for garden, patio, swimming pool and BBQ areas where protection from the sun is desired. Includes: 16.5 ft. triangular shade sail, stainless steel mounting hardware and rope. Color: Terra Cotta.