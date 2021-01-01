Northlight 5.5 ft. x 38 in. Pre-Lit Upside Down Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Dura Lights

This unique upside-down tree is specially designed to display delicate ornaments while using a minimum amount of floor space. Aside from just looking unique and being an instant focal point and conversation piece this tree ensures a smaller footprint allowing more room for gifts underneath. Product Features: Pre-lit with 250 clear lights. Bulb size: mini. 519 tips. 2.25 in. W tapered tips. 36 in. green lead cord. Additional Product Features: Medium profile tree. Hinged branch construction. Light sets on tree are UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only. If 1 bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Lights are equipped with Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keep them from falling out. 4-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Comes with a free black metal tree stand. Wire gauge: 22. 120-Volt 60 Hz 0.17 Amp 20.4-Watt. Dimensions: 5.5 ft. H (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 36 in. base diameter(at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire.