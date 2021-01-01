Wilsonart 5 ft. x 12 ft. Laminate Sheet in Weathered Bronze with Virtual Design Matte Finish, WeatheredBronze

Wilsonart's 60 in. x 144 in. Laminate Sheet in Weathered Bronze Matte provides an elegant look like no other surfacing product. With an ever expanding collection of custom laminate designs, our Virtual Design Library gives you the opportunity to make every space unique. Our digital design library contains something for every space or inspiration. Still the Wilsonart laminate you know and love, with an appearance that will make every head turn. Color: WeatheredBronze.