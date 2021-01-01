Make your gift's first impression last with JAM Paper® Gift Wrap. Bright in color and high in quality, our Matte Orange wrapping paper offers the best wrap for all your gift-giving needs throughout the year! This pack offers a total of 50 square feet of premium quality wrap (25 square feet each roll) and measures 2-1/2 x 10 feet each in size. Great for weddings, birthdays, bridal showers, anniversaries, baby showers, holidays, parties and everyday or special occasions! This set of 2 rolls comes conveniently packaged in protective cellophane to prevent scratches, dust, and damage. Your gifts are guaranteed to look and feel their best wrapped in JAM Paper gift wrap!??Size: 25sq ft Color: Matte Orange Quantity: 2/pack JAM Paper 2.5-ft x 10-ft Wrapping Paper in Orange | 170131178G