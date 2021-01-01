Make your gift one to remember with JAM Paper® Gift Wrap! This versatile Red Glossy wrapping paper colorfully covers your gifts with high quality material wrap and eye-catching shiny gloss. Each roll contains 25 square feet for total of 50 square feet per set. Use throughout the year for all gift-giving occasions without running out in few uses! Thick, premium paper ensures gifts stay concealed and offer a seamless way to wrap without tearing. Perfect for numerous occasions, from birthdays, graduations, bridal showers, weddings, themed events, special events, holiday gift giving, and more! This set comes packaged in protective cellophane to prevent scratches, dust, and damage.??Size: 25 sq ft Color: Red Glossy Quantity: 2/pack JAM Paper 2.5-ft x 10-ft Wrapping Paper in Red | 165S25REG