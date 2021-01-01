WELLFOR 5 ft. Green Unlit PVC Regular Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Tips and Solid Metal Stand

This Christmas tree surely can be an eye-catching addition to any room during the holidays. It can add more excitement to your life. A simple Christmas tree allows you to decorate it freely with Christmas stockings, colored balls, lights, or other ornaments according to your own preferences. Adopting superior PVC material as well as fine workmanship, this tree is of great durability. Foldable x-shaped iron stand with foot pads prevents breakage and enhances the balance of the tree, providing stability to keep the Christmas tree standing. You can put it at home to make your room full of Christmas flavor and enjoy Christmas with your family pleasantly. Or it can be placed in commercial places such as shops, hotels, etc. to attract the attention of the guests and make your business better.