Costway 7.5 ft. Unlit Douglas Full Fir Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree with 2254-Tips

This is our brand new 7.5 ft. artificial Christmas tree which is designed with 2254 branch tips to offer a realistic and lush appearance. Simple Christmas tree allows you to decorate it freely with Christmas stockings, colored balls, lights or other ornaments according to your own preferences. It is effortless to make the Douglas tree fluff due to its hinged construction, while also facilitating its assemble and storage. Foldable X-shaped iron stand with foot pads prevents breakage and enhances the balance of the tree, providing stability to keep the wondrous Christmas tree standing all year around. Whether for your home, courtyard, or for commercial places like shops, hotels, the Douglas tree is the perfect eye-catching decoration to add multiple fun and Christmas flavor to your life.