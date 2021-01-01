LAUREL CANYON 7.5 ft. Steel Market Patio Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank Lift in Turquoise

Enjoy your outdoor space with this 7.5 ft. Round Market Umbrella that is available in a variety of colors. The 7.5 ft W canopy will give you better shade coverage plus the push button tilt mechanism helps maximize the shade from every angle. The umbrella canopy is made from a weather-resistant outdoor rated solution-dyed polyester that is UV and Fade resistant. It is also vented for wind resistance and is water resistant. The steel pole and steel ribs are powder-coated in an antique black finish to make them resistant to rust, corrosion, chipping and peeling. The hand crank makes it easy to open and close the umbrella. The sewn-in velcro straps help secure the umbrella when the canopy is closed.