Outsunny 11.5 ft. Steel Fabric Round Soft Top Outdoor Patio Dome Gazebo Shelter with Full Height Insect Curtains, Wine Red, Reds / Pinks

Enjoy beautiful sunny weather in the comfort of your own backyard this Summer with the Outsunny 11.5 ft. round soft top dome patio gazebo with privacy curtains. This gazebo features a powder coated steel frame covered with a coated polyester canvas to provide you with the optimal amount of shade and protection from harmful UV and climate conditions. The removable polyester curtains help keep the bugs out and the inside warm and insulated on cool Summer nights. The curtains can also be easily removed to provide ventilation during the hottest parts of the day. The stylish black frame and warm wine red colored curtains fit well in most backyard or patio settings and can add a touch of class to your outdoor entertaining. Its never too late to start creating the backyard of your dreams with Outsunny. Color: Reds / Pinks.