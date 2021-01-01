Christmas Time 6.5 ft. Silverado Pine White Flocked Slim Christmas Tree with Clear Smart Lights

The Silverado Pine flocked artificial Christmas tree from Christmas Time features a natural slim silhouette with extremely lifelike foliage and all-metal hinged branch construction. A heavily flocked finish was designed to resemble freshly fallen snow that is true to season and the multiple hues of green produce a natural effect. Christmas Time produces the most realistic trees on the market, featuring all the long-term benefits that come with owning an artificial tree. The tree needles are constructed out of non-allergenic and flame-retardant materials. The EZ Connect feature makes assembly a breeze by auto locking each tier securely into place. Leave your old tangled string lights behind this year. This model is pre-strung with 450 clear LED lights that are evenly distributed and hold to frame. Simply unfold out of storage, fluff and decorate. Designed to last, the Silverado Pine tree provides style and convenience.