Nearly Natural 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit Washington Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Clear Lights

Create a traditional Christmas scene in your home or office with the help of this Washington fir artificial Christmas tree. Completely maintenance-free, this realistic looking fake Christmas tree boasts a robust collection of pine foliage with 1610 easy-to-bend branches to showcase your favorite decorative accents. Arriving pre-strung with 600 lights to eliminate tangles and stabilized on an accompanying metal stand, this impressive 7.5 ft. tall artificial Christmas tree will not only make decorating a breeze but ensure your home is always seasonally attired for years to come. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75-years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.