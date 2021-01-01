Nearly Natural 6.5 ft. Pre-lit Oregon Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 1350 Warm White Micro Multi-Function LED Lights with RC

Get your home into the Christmas spirit this season with the help of this artificial Christmas tree. Easy to set-up and entirely maintenance-free, this realistic looking artificial Christmas tree boasts a traditional silhouette of seasonal foliage, made up of 1218 bendable branch tips, perfect for accenting with all your favorite holiday ornaments. Arriving pre-strung with 1350 clear LED lights, it also features 8 different light options (including Twinkle, Bursts, and Fade) to create a true holiday glow wherever displayed. Carefully stabilized on a metal stand, this evergreen 6.5 ft. tall artificial Christmas tree will create a picture-perfect holiday setting, year after year. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75-years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.