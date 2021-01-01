Costway 6.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Slim Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 450 White Lights

Our pre-lit snow flocked Christmas tree will give you a memorable Christmas impression. The tree, crafted with 673 PVC branch tips and snow flocked leaves, is leafy and lifelike. It will give you the illusion of a full-bodied genuine tree. 450 Bright LED lights decorated along the lush, realistic pine branches to create a merry and jolly atmosphere. Supported by sturdy metal stand, this artificial Christmas tree will keep standing upright for years to come. At the same time, the metal stand is foldable to facilitate storage. The Christmas tree features a mixture of light green PE and traditional PVC tips providing it with a fresh cut look that will last all season. In addition, the tree can be divided into 3 sections and placed in a storage bag for future reuse easily. With its eye-catching appearance, this snow flocked Christmas tree is definitely a glamorous decoration for any place.