Wintergreen Lighting 5 ft. Pre-Lit Curved Artificial Palm Tree with 104 LED Lights

Turn your home into a little slice of paradise with these fun, tropical-themed lighted palm trees from Wintergreen Lighting. Their graceful curved trunks are circled with warm white LED mini lights and green LED mini lights dot the canopies. A multi-function remote control lets you choose between steady lights or pulsing and flashing functions at varying speeds. The canopies are UV-protected to help keep color rich and radiant, even after years of use. Stand is included. Perfect for pool parties, bedrooms, covered porches and patios and so much more. When that little slice of tropical paradise is all that will do, these curved palm trees will set the mood: anytime, anyplace.