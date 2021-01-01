From ashley furniture
7.5-Ft. White Pine Snowy Artificial Christmas Tree with Multi-Color LED String Lighting and Holiday, Green
Christmas Time produces the most realistic artificial Christmas trees on the market, featuring all the long-term benefits that come with owning an artificial tree. Our White Pine snowy Christmas tree features a natural A-line silhouette with short needles and all-metal hinged branch construction. The lifelike foliage is constructed with non-allergenic and flame-retardant materials. A heavily flocked finish resembles freshly fallen snow that is true to season, producing a natural effect.