From holiday living
Holiday Living 7.5-ft Pine Pre-lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with 800 Color Changing Color Changing (Color Lights) LED Lights | TG76P2647D06
Advertisement
Make the season sparkle with the Holiday Living 7.5 ft pre-lit LED swiss pine quick set® artificial Christmas tree. Designed for quick and easy setup, this tree is equipped with quick set® powered pole system and simple shape™ memory wire branches. For your ultimate convenience, this all-round tree is pre-wired with 800 color-changing LED lights, and features a handy folding stand and foot pedal. Holiday Living 7.5-ft Pine Pre-lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with 800 Color Changing Color Changing (Color Lights) LED Lights | TG76P2647D06