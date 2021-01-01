California Umbrella 7.5 Ft. Octagonal Hardwood Patio Umbrella W/ Push Lift & Hardwood Ribs - Olefin Red Canopy. MARE758-F13. Market Umbrellas. Enjoy comfortable and convenient refuge from the bright rays of the sun with this stylish 7 1/2 foot market umbrella in beautiful Red Olefin fabric from California Umbrella. Sturdy hardwood 1 1/2 inch pole and resilient hardwood ribs support a beautiful octagonal canopy made from your choice of durable Olefin fabrics with rich, vibrant colors that are highly resistant to outdoor conditions. The umbrella pole is 1 1/2 inches in diameter and will accommodate most patio tables with umbrella holes and most umbrella bases and stands. This California Umbrella features a deluxe push lift system that makes opening and closing simple and easy. Add a compatible base of at least 40 pounds and beat the outdoor heat this year in style.