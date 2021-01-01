Galtech 7.5 Ft. Octagonal Aluminum Patio Market Umbrella W/ Push Lift - Antique Bronze Frame W/ Sunbrella Canvas Teak Canopy. 725AB68. Market Umbrellas. Designed with the finest materials available, Galtech makes umbrellas for every outdoor area, style or need. This 7 1/2 foot round umbrella is ideal for both commercial or residential settings and provides shade for tables up to 46-inches. The 1 1/2 inch pole is made with lightweight aluminum, the hub and finial are constructed out of shatter and crack resistant resin. The eight fiberglass ribs bend and flex in windy conditions or if the umbrella hits the ground. The upper and lower poles are seamlessly connected by an internal threaded coupling to hide any visible joining and to ensure the strongest connection. To lift the canopy, just push the hub up and slide the pin in place to keep the umbrella securely open. The canopy is made from your choice of Sunbrella fabric, one of the best outdoor fabrics, and resists water, fading and mildew. Add a compatible base - we recommend one of at least 40 pounds - designed perfectly for your new umbrella and beat the outdoor heat this year in style. Galtech umbrellas are made to enjoy for years to come, not just one season.