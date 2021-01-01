National Tree Company 7.5 ft. Nordic Spruce Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Color LED Lights

This Nordic Spruce tree features Feel Real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. This thick, full-bodied tree is pre-strung with 600 Dual Color lights that change from warm white to multicolor with the touch of a button. The bulbs are low-voltage LEDs that are energy-efficient, long lasting and cool to the touch. Included is a foot pedal switch to control 9 different light colors and actions. The slim profile allows for a better fit in corners or limited space areas. Three section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.