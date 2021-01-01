From national tree company
National Tree Company 7.5 ft. Nordic Spruce Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with Dual Color LED Lights
Advertisement
This Nordic Spruce tree features Feel Real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. This thick, full-bodied tree is pre-strung with 600 Dual Color lights that change from warm white to multicolor with the touch of a button. The bulbs are low-voltage LEDs that are energy-efficient, long lasting and cool to the touch. Included is a foot pedal switch to control 9 different light colors and actions. The slim profile allows for a better fit in corners or limited space areas. Three section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.