Many years ago, Pyro the Clown ran away from the circus. He craves a different kind of thrill and would love to play this Halloween… Dressed in an orange and black pantsuit, he’s ready for the occasion. His eyes flash red with wicked excitement as his body and arms move ominously. Positioned on his stand or suspended from his hanging loop, he says things that will send a shiver down your spine. His pale wrinkled face is characterized by eerie paint, a round red nose, and haunting green eyes. His thick black lips are stretched in a wicked grin, exposing a fearsome set of fangs. Pyro’s arms are poseable and he clutches a balloon in his lifelike hands, hoping to lure victims. Don’t be fooled by his inviting embrace and bright orange hair and. Pyro’s plans are quite dark… Haunted Hill Farm 5-ft Musical Lighted Animatronic Haunted House Free Standing Decoration Life Size Statue | HHCLOWN-9FLSA