Sofa Sack 5 ft Microsuede Bean Bag Chair, Magenta

The name explains it all our 5-foot Sofa Sack is the perfect piece for any child, teenager, or college student looking to lounge while playing their favorite video games or watching tv. It will complete any dorm room or basement. This bean bag can fit two small adults but is ideal for one adult or child. Even though we call them bean bag chairs, you won't find any beans or styrofoam pellets in our products. What we use is quite the opposite- only the softest and highest quality shredded foam providing you with an awesome lounging experience.