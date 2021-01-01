MARCH PRODUCTS INC 7.5 ft. Matted White Aluminum Push Button Tilt Crank Lift Patio Market Umbrella in Astoria Lagoon Sunbrella

This traditional 7-1/2 ft. California Umbrella market style offers the residential owner a beautiful market design without taking over their space. The aluminum frame has a simple crank to open and push- to- tilt design. The push-button tilt style keeps the tilt feature and the user-friendly, crank-to-open feature separate within the frame which adds to the umbrella's longevity. Owners can simply crank open their umbrella and push a button to tilt canopy towards the sun. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.