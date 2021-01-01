11.5 ft. Jack Skellington Airblown Archway Disney Halloween Inflatable

Spice up your Halloween decorations with characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas with this Disney Airblown Jack Skellington archway inflatable character. The pumpkin king of Halloween Town stands out at 11 feet tall to welcome your guests at the haunted house or entryway. Weather-resistant construction withstands the elements for safe outdoor use, providing an enduring presence to usher in your visitors, and bright energy-efficient miniature LEDs create enthralling effects to bedazzle callers and trick-or-treaters. Easily deflatable, this inflatable allows hassle-free storage and portability, letting you bring him along for celebrations. This Disney Airblown Jack Skellington archway inflatable character self-inflates in seconds for quick setup and arrives with stakes and tethers for effortless installation.