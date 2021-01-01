Nearly Natural 5 ft. Grand Alpine Artificial Christmas Tree on Natural Trunk

Set up a traditional Christmas scene even in a limited space environment with the help of this artificial Christmas tree. Easy and effortless, this realistic looking artificial Christmas tree boasts a slim and slender silhouette made up of 469 easy-to-bend branches to showcase all your favorite holiday ornaments. Carefully stabilized on an extended faux wooden pole and metal stand, this natural looking 5 ft. artificial Christmas tree will undoubtedly transform your holiday decor, year after year. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75-years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.