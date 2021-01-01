California Umbrella 7.5 ft. Black Complete Fiberglass Market Patio Umbrella Pulley Open in Antique Beige Olefin

This EFFO758 from California Umbrella is quite simply the most innovative design for the future of commercial grade umbrellas. It is the all fiberglass version of the classic market style. The entire frame is made of high durable fiberglass, making this the most weather resistant frame on the market. The traditional 7 ft. canopy is tailor made for outdoor dining. The adjustable height bottom pole includes settings for bar height and standard height, so the user has a variety of choices in how they furnish and use their space. This umbrella also features Olefin fabrics, which are made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers that offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton. Real flexibility is an umbrella that blocks the sun, resists the elements and opens the possibilities for your outdoor space.