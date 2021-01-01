From national tree company
National Tree Company 7.5-ft Bristen Pine Pre-lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Constant White Warm White LED Lights | GB3-319-75
Advertisement
The Glittery Bristle Pine Slim is a mixed branch tree featuring sparkled bristle and slim profile that's great for display in areas with limited floor space. It is pre-strung with 600 warm white low voltage LED lights with diamond caps that are energy-efficient and long lasting. 600 UL Listed soft white LED lights with C7 diamond caps. 938 branch tips. 3 section construction and hinged branches for ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand. National Tree Company 7.5-ft Bristen Pine Pre-lit Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Constant White Warm White LED Lights | GB3-319-75