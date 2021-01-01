CorLiving 9.5 ft. Aluminum Market LED Light Patio Umbrella in Beige

Create a shady patio setting with this tilting patio umbrella, complete with 8 durable steel arms dotted with LED lights. Perfect for relief from the sun or set the scene for evening drinks on your patio. The tilt mechanism allows you to block the sun at any angle, ensuring you stay cool at all times. Constructed from a UV and weather-resistant fabric, this patio umbrella also features a vented canopy for added air circulation. Unlike other patio umbrellas, there is a small solar panel on the top allowing all-day charging for the LED lights allowing you to enjoy those warm summer nights.